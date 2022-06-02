Breezy, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of the rain ended early this morning. In the wake of the cold front, high temps will slip into the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the rain and storm chances will conclude during the morning. This afternoon, clearing skies and breezy behind northwest winds. Tonight, clear and cooler as lows cascade into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday, sunny and comfortable as high temperatures remain in the upper 70s behind northerly winds. Friday night, mostly clear with low temps in the upper 50s.

Saturday, sunny to mostly sunny with high temps climbing into the lower 80s.

