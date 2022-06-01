Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to sell Meth

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office says a Cynthiana woman will serve 20 years in prison for conspiracy to sell meth in Posey County.

According to a press release, 33-year-old Stephanie Seabeck appeared in the Posey County Circuit Court where she was sentenced by Judge Craig Goedde.

Stephanie Seabeck (Posey County Prosecutor's Office)

They say a Posey Co. jury previously found Seabeck guilty of conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine, a level 2 felony. At trial, after hearing two days of evidence, the jury found Seabeck guilty of conspiring to sell more than 10 grams of meth to an undercover informant in August 2020.

The Posey Co. Prosecutor’s Office says evidence was presented that Seabeck set up the drug transaction, and that her boyfriend, Zachary Addison, delivered the meth to the undercover informant. Addison is currently in federal custody on drug related charges.

Officials say Seabeck was arrested by the Posey County Drug Task Force in “Operation Lockdown,” which ended on May 14, 2021 with 16 offenders charged with drug-related offenses.

According to a press release, Seabeck wasn’t found the day of the raid, but was later arrested in October 2021.

Evidence was further presented at sentencing of Seabeck’s prior felony convictions for neglect of a dependent.

Posey Co. prosecutor, Thomas Clowers says he believes the sentencing sent a strong message on Wednesday.

“I believe a strong message was sent today. Ms. Seabeck participated in selling large quantities of methamphetamine in our community, and she will now serve a substantial amount of time in prison for her behavior,” Clowers said. “Hopefully this outcome sends a strong and clear message that those who choose to sell drugs in Posey County will be held accountable.”

Officials say Seabeck will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve her sentence.

