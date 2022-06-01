Birthday Club
Woman charged in 2021 animal cruelty case

Animal control
Animal control(WITN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charges of animal cruelty have been filed in a case from September of last year.

Records show 48-year-old Erica Duncan faces five misdemeanor counts. She’s due in court next Tuesday.

A prior police report shows animal control officers were called to the 200 block of E. Louisiana Street because dogs were loose.

Officials say the dogs showed extensive signs of neglect, and there was no food or water for them.

They say the owner was called to the scene and admitted they were her dogs, and she knew they were there alone.

Officials say all five dogs were removed from the home.

Records show Duncan has been charged several times in past on counts including dogs running loose with no rabies vaccinations, neglect of a dependent, theft, and failure to send child to school.

