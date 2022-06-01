UE receives $1.7 million gift for Zane and Frances Todd Merit Scholarship Fund

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has been given a $1.7 million gift from the Zane and Frances Todd Trust.

The university announced the gift on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the university will now establish the Zane and Frances Todd Merit Scholarship Fund. Zane Todd was an Evansville native and graduate of Central High School.

Officials say Zane attended Evansville College for one year before transferring and eventually being drafted into the Army during World War II. He later retired in Florida with his wife, Frances, until his passing in 2013. Together they shared a vision for establishing a scholarship fund to support nontraditional students, as Zane was one himself.

The university says while there is no precise definition, a “nontraditional student” is one who falls outside of the traditional undergraduate student mold by virtue of age, marital or family status, financial independence, full-time work status, military service or other characteristics less common among typical college-age students.

This gift will fund scholarships for nontraditional students majoring in engineering, computer science, the sciences, and nursing.

They say students who want to pursue a degree in engineering, computer science, nursing or science can apply for admission to the university for free by visiting evansville.edu/apply.

