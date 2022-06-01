UE officials: Marcus Wilson joins UE men’s basketball coaching staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced a new member to their men’s basketball coaching staff on Wednesday.

Set to complete his first week at the helm of the Aces men’s basketball program, head coach David Ragland made the second addition to his coaching staff. Marcus Wilson, a former UE basketball player, will now be joining the team as an assistant coach for the 2022-2023 season.

Wilson joins former teammate Craig Snow, who joined the staff on Saturday.

“I am elated to bring Marcus Wilson back to his alma mater in an assistant coaching position! Marcus is extra passionate about assisting in the success of our program. Marcus and I have known one another for over 20 years and I admire his competitive spirit and his desire to help young people become better in all aspects of life,” Ragland says. “I wanted to hire a staff that wants to be at the University of Evansville and with the additions of Marcus and Craig, there is no doubt in my mind that this is where they want to be.”

They say Wilson enjoyed one of the most successful careers in program history, remaining 4th in career points with 2,053 and 5th with a total of 674 field goals. His career free throw percentage of 88.7% is the best in UE history and remains one of the top 25 averages all-time in the NCAA. The 1999 Larry Bird Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year led the Aces to the regular season conference championship as a senior before the team garnered an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“Words cannot express the gratitude and excitement I have to return to my alma and work for Coach Ragland on the men’s basketball staff. I have known David for over 20 years, so my trust and respect for him is off the charts,” Wilson exclaimed. “Being a player and winning a championship for the University of Evansville was one of the highlights of my life, so to return as a coach to help young men fulfill their potential both on and off the court with the opportunity to win another championship for this university is a dream come true.”

Following his playing career at UE, Wilson played at the professional level for 11 seasons. In the summer of 1999, he played with the Utah Jazz in the Rocky Mountain Review Summer League. Following that opportunity, his international career began in France with AS Bondy in the Pro B League where he led the entire league in scoring in the final portion of the 2001 season and the entirety of the 2001-02 campaign. In addition to separate tenures in France, Wilson’s professional career included time in multiple countries that included: Germany, Belgium, Ukraine, Spain and Turkey.

After retiring as a pro in 2010, Wilson returned to the United States where he worked in executive-level positions at Aaron’s Sales and Lease along with Chick-fil-a. In August of 2013, Wilson joined former UE head coach Jim Crews on the staff at Saint Louis University as the Video Coordinator. His first season with the Billikens was a special one as the team won 19 consecutive games while being ranked as high as 8th in the national polls. SLU won the Atlantic 10 regular season title before opening the NCAA Tournament as a #5 seed while defeating North Carolina State in the first round.

Wilson remained on the Saint Louis staff until 2016. Following his tenure with the Billikens, he assumed the position of Executive Director at the Monsanto Family YMCA in St. Louis. He earned multiple honors since that time for his work in and around the community. One of his most impressive accomplishments was being named a Delux Magazine Power 100 recipient, which honors 100 of the most influential African American business leaders in St. Louis. With his executive career taking off, Wilson branched into broadcasting at UE in 2017. Since that time, Wilson has worked for the university and the MVC as a color commentator for men’s basketball games on ESPN3 and ESPN+. He is married to 2001 UE graduate Camilla Wilson and has three children – Isaiah Wilson, Ryan Wilson and John Bol.

