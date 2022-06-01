Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office getting new upgrades

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is implementing some new upgrades.

They include a body scanner for inmates during the intake process at the jail.

The Sheriff says a Drop To Stop RX Box and a new way for deputies to access training material is also being implemented.

Sheriff Latham says the access to training material will have all of the SOP’s or Standard Operating Policies, right at the finger tips of each deputy.

He says once all of the items have been distributed, all of the deputies will be tested, on a weekly basis, on their knowledge of the SOPs. For example, how to respond to a domestic situation or even an active shooter.

Sheriff Latham says the SOPS were always accessible for the deputies, but now with Lexipol, it’s all on an app on their phones.

”Providing them with the knowledge, and that also provides them with the self confidence that they’re learning these SOPS. So it’s easier for them to make a decision later on as they face whatever issue that they’re dealing with. So being able to access this information can also not only help the deputy, but it’s also going to help whomever they’re helping because it’s going to give the deputy direction, and it’s right at their finger tips,” said Sheriff Latham.

As for the body scanner at the jail, the Sheriff says at no cost to taxpayers, it was purchased through the jail maintenance fund.

So here’s how it works, the person that’s being scanned will stand on a platform, and that platform will move in front of the X-ray machine and then come back.

That will provide an image to the jail officer indicating if the person has any foreign objects on or inside of them.

Sheriff Latham says this tool will be invaluable in terms of making sure the jail is as secure as possible.

”The whole purpose of doing this is to provide a safer and more secure jail facility, and that’s my job as the Sheriff is to house folks who have violated the law or been accused of violating the law. So we want to provide the best and most secure atmosphere that we can. Not only for the inmates but for the staff as well and the community. I thought this was a great opportunity to take that additional step.”

Sheriff Latham says the machine only exposes the person to as much radiation as a typical doctor’s office X-ray machine.

