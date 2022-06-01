Police: ‘Sexually Violent Predator’ arrested again for child molesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a registered sex offender has been arrested on a new child molesting charge.

The arrest affidavit for 28-year-old Dashone Burton shows he was using a false name, and the victim’s mother only learned of his real name after finding his picture on the sex offender registry.

She told police she looked it up after catching Burton with her young son.

Police say the victim described his abuse to an investigator, saying it happened more than once.

Officers say Burton is classified as a “Sexually Violent Predator.”

They say he pleaded guilty in other cases, including one in 2014 and one in 2011.

