Police: Man uses ax and boiling water as weapons during fight with nephew

Wayne Clardy
Wayne Clardy(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several battery charges after police say he fought with his nephew because he was in the bathroom too long.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of S. Bedford Ave. because a 60-year-old man was having heart trouble.

Officers say Wayne Clardy was in an AMR vehicle because his heart rate was high.

They say the other people who live in the home told them Clardy had been fighting with his nephew, and the nephew’s grandmother stepped between them.

The victims told officers Clardy swung an ax twice. The second time, they say it hit a wooden cabinet.

They say the nephew hit Clardy in the chin in their defense.

The victims told police Clardy then picked up a pot of boiling water and threw it at his nephew.

The affidavit shows the nephew was badly burned on his back and leg. Police say he had to be flown to an Indianapolis burn unit with 3rd and 4th degree burns.

Clardy was kept in the hospital overnight for the heart issues, but has now been booked in to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

