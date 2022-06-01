Police: Children removed from home after child’s face was bruised with a belt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing child battery and neglect charges.

Police say they were contacted by Child Protective Services about a child who had significant bruising on her arm, face, and across her right eye.

They say Quillana Crowe admitted to using a belt on the child.

Authorities say she told them the child didn’t listen to her, and her other child, an infant, was crying. She says she “just snapped,” and is trying to get an appointment to speak with someone about her anger issues.

Police say Crowe initially lied by telling them the child fell down the stairs.

Both children were removed from the home and placed by DCS with family.

