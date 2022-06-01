Birthday Club
Mayor: Damage reported in downtown Providence due to abandoned mine collapse

Caution tape image.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Mayor of Providence, Doug Hammers, tells us the Kentucky Department of Mine and Minerals is on the way to the downtown area.

He says there are reports damage from a abandoned mine collapse.

The mayor says right now, the only confirmed damage is at a parking lot and the new Dollar General store that was being built. He says the floor has collapsed.

Mayor Hammer says there could be damage to other buildings, but nobody was hurt.

He’s not sure when the collapse happened. He says it was probably over the holiday weekend and has now been discovered.

We have a crew on the way, and we are working to get more information.

