Market on Main kicking off new season

Newscast Recording
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Market on Main kicks off its 2022 season Wednesday in Evansville.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will run every Wednesday, rain or shine, through September 14 on the Ford Center Plaza.

There will be 26 vendors this year, with popular items like fresh local produce, free range chicken and duck eggs, and homemade baked goods.

Musical guests and family activities will also be featured throughout the season.

