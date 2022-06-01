Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against Ascension Health after religious discrimination claims

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At least 60 Indiana hospital employees have filed a class action complaint against Ascension Health over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

At least five of the 60 people listed as defendants in the complaint are from the Tri-State.

Indiana employees accuse the hospital operator of religious discrimination after claims it denied their requests to forgo getting a COVID vaccine, due to religious reasons.

They say they were forced to choose between following their faith and losing their jobs.

The class action complaint is being brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects employees from having to sacrifice their jobs to observe religious practices.

The group claims the hospital put the vaccine mandate in place without properly assessing each application for religious exemption.

In the end, many of the defendants were suspended or terminated.

This complaint asks the court to certify their request for class-action status, asks for damages and demands a jury trial.

14 News reached out for comment to an Ascension Health spokesperson, who says they are unable to comment on matters related to pending litigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordon Mattingly
Police: Drunk driver crashes, heads straight to dealership to try to sell damaged car with missing tire
Caleb Meeler
Police: Driver crashes after injecting heroin
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials advise public, no alcohol when boating
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials advise public, no alcohol while boating
Sunday house fire in Evansville
Red Cross helping Evansville family after Sunday fire

Latest News

Lawsuit filed against Ascension Health after religious discrimination claims
Lawsuit filed against Ascension Health after religious discrimination claims
Evansville small business speaks on struggles as inflation continues
Evansville small business owner speaks on struggles as inflation continues
New resources in Hopkins Co. helping people find baby formula at nearby stores
New resources in Hopkins Co. helping people find baby formula at nearby stores
Covid positive mom misses son’s graduation; receives surprise during ceremony
Covid positive mom misses son’s graduation; receives surprise during ceremony