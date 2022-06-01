Birthday Club
Forest park baseball ends 20 year drought, making it to regionals

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in 20 years, the Forest Park Rangers are the Class 2A sectional baseball champions.

Combining timely hitting, speed, and perfect pitching by Drew Howard, the Rangers shut out Tell City 10-0 in Monday night’s sectional title game.

The 20-7 group opened up the postseason with a 5-4 win over Mater Dei, followed by an 8-2 defeat over North Posey to get them to the championship.

Following the game, head coach Jarred Howard saying this is the moment they’ve been waiting for.

“They’ve been together for a long time, they played a lot of baseball together,” Jarred Howard said. “Drew was great on the mound, then we got some runs, took some pressure off him, so it was a lot of fun.”

“Had a hot start and the bats were rolling, we knew we could swing it all game. If you make plays, throw strikes, we’re going to win a lot of games,” senior pitcher Drew Howard said. “I graduated last week and won a sectional this week, so it’s pretty exciting. Hopefully we keep going, keep the momentum going and go win a regional too.”

“We knew from the start of the season we were going to make it far, so this is only one step,” senior outfielder Brody Klem said.

The Rangers will take on Providence in the regional game Saturday at Bosse Field.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

