A few severe storms possible Wednesday night. Cooler finish to week

WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We are on alert for a few severe storms with damaging winds on Wednesday evening.  Storms will likely form in a cluster that will move to the east through southern Illinois and the rest of the Tri-State.   Rain and storms should be finished by or shortly after midnight.  Thursday will be cloudy in the morning, with a low of 67.  Slow clearing during the afternoon will allow temps to recover to near 80 degrees.  Less humid air filters in on Friday, with sunny skies and a high of 80.  The weekend will start out with pleasant weather on Saturday and a chance for showers and storms by late Sunday.  Highs both days will climb into the middle 80s.   Showers and thunderstorms likely each day for the first half of next week.  Highs will range in the lower 80s and lows in the middle 60s.

