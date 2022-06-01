Evansville city pools set to open this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Board of Parks announced this summer’s pools schedule at their board meeting on Wednesday.

All city pools will be open Saturday, June 4 through July 31 with some exceptions.

Interim parks director Steve Schaefer says some pools won’t be able to open fully due to staffing shortages.

Due to lifeguard shortages, Lorraine and Helfrich pools will only be open for swim teams and lessons. Schaefer says Helfrich pool is also “at the end of its life” structurally.

“We have been talking to Westside Improvement Association, and I’ll continue those conversations to continue the future of Helfrich Park Pool. It simply cannot continue in the current state,” Schaefer says.

The board is planning for a “family night” at Lorraine Pool some time this summer to get more of the community there this season.

To view the full pool schedules, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.