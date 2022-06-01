Evansville Board of Parks approves motion for 24 new pickleball courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pickleball is the new jam, and one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

Evansville Board of Park commissioners gave the green light to move forward with the design plans for 24 new pickle ball courts at Wesselman Woods.

The audience met the unanimous vote to move the motion forward was met with a round of applause.

“People want to play this new sport,” Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer said.

Chair of Evansville Pickleball Outdoor Courts Committee Michael Watkins is pretty excited his labor of love is coming to fruition.

“I guess I can say this now... YES!” Watkins cheered.

Watkins and his Vice Chair Steven Burgess only had 10 courts in mind in the beginning..

“We asked, what would it take to put us on the regional map? They said 24 courts would pretty well guarantee it,” said Watkins. “That’s how we escalated it to 24 courts.”

The Pickleball courts will be adjacent to the tennis courts, that means nearly 50 courts free to the public.

“It would make us the largest facility in the Midwest and one of the largest facilities in the country,” said Burgess.

They say it’s not about being the biggest, it’s about bringing a sport they love to everyone in the community.

“That’s what makes it so much fun,” said Burgess. “It doesn’t matter if you’re 50 like myself, or slightly older like Mike is here, we can get on the court and have a great time together. It does bring the community together.”

Plus the pickleball experts say courts mean tournaments, which could add to local economy.

“Within a couple of years the courts could pay for themselves bringing in these larger tournaments,” said Burgess. “So it’ll be really good on a tax-income basis.”

Schaefer is on board, as interim parks director.

“I had no idea the demand, and the interest in this sport that’s grown to what it is, and Evansville simply doesn’t have the courts for this sport to continue growing,” Schaefer said.

This project phase also includes a pedestrian promenade with covers and seating. Plus, 219 parking spots.

As for how much it’ll cost, they don’t know quite yet. The budget is around $1.5 million.

They say they’re aiming to have the courts done by 2024.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.