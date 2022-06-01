CenterPoint’s extended moratorium set to end

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy’s extended utility moratorium for Indiana is set to expire, and disconnections for non-payment will resume on June 13.

Officials say customers with past due balances should contact CenterPoint Energy at 1-800-227-1376 to discuss payment options and resources available to avoid service disruption.

They say, in the coming days, customers with a past due balance will receive a phone call and email reminding them the extended grace period has ended.

While customers will be subject to disconnection beginning June 13, they will happen in phases.

“While we will resume disconnections, we understand there are still customers experiencing financial difficulties. We want to encourage customers to contact us to discuss options available to them, so we can assist them in avoiding disconnection,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Gas. “Over the last two weeks, we connected with more than 150 customers face-to-face through the City of Evansville Access to Service fairs to assist in providing payment plans and connect with resources to avoid interruption of services. We will continue efforts to proactively reach out to customers with past due balances.”

CenterPoint Energy also reminds customers to be mindful of scams targeting utility customers.

The company would never call and demand payment over the phone via cash, money wire transfers, prepaid debit cards, gifts cards, PayPal, Venmo, Square Pay or Apple Pay within a defined amount of time to prevent immediate disconnection.

Information on payment arrangements and extensions can be found at www.centerpointenergy.com/billing.

Visit http://www.centerpointenergy.com/assistance for information on income-based energy assistance programs.

