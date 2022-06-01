Inspections planned for Blue Bridge in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A contractor plans to begin an inspection of the Blue Bridge in Owensboro on Monday, June 6, as part of the Statewide Ohio River Fracture Critical Bridge Inspection contract.

This work will be over two weeks.

Week # 1 - June 6 - 10 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Week # 2 - June 13 - 17 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Inspectors will also be climbing the truss spans as part of the inspection and may require rolling road blocks to drop off/pick up climbers outside the 9am - 2pm window.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the work zone, drive safely, and expect delays.

