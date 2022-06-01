On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will spark even chances for showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid-80s to upper 80s. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The primary storm threat includes damaging winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of thunderstorms early as lows drop into mid-60s.

Thursday, in the wake of the cool front, high temps will slip into the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the rain and storm chances will conclude during the morning. Thursday afternoon, clearing skies and breezy behind northwest winds. Thursday night, clearing and cooler as lows cascade into the upper 50s.

Friday, sunny and comfortable as high temperatures remain in the upper 70s behind northerly winds.

