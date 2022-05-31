Sunny, Breezy

Birthday Club
On Alert: Wednesday P.M. Storms
5/30 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and breezy as temps stretch to 90-degrees on the final day in May. Southwest winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows near 70-degrees.

Wednesday, a cold front will spark even chance for showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid-80s. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The primary storm threat includes damaging winds.

Thursday, behind the front, high temps will drop into the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the rain and storm chances will conclude during the morning. Thursday afternoon, clearing skies and breezy behind northwest winds.

