Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Drunk driver crashes, heads straight to dealership to try to sell damaged car with missing tire

Jordon Mattingly
Jordon Mattingly(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they arrested a driver who was 3.5 times the legal alcohol limit after at least five people called 911.

Officers say the calls started coming in around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

They say witnesses reported seeing a SUV hit the median of the Lloyd Expressway near the Main Street exit. They say the crash caused a flat tire and the car to smoke, but the driver kept going.

Other callers say the driver was all over the road and now missing a front tire.

They say he eventually stopped at a car dealership and appeared “super drunk.”

Employees told police the driver, 30-year-old Jordon Mattingly, was trying to sell his SUV.

Police say he had swelling and scratches as if he had just been in a crash.

They say Mattingly smelled of alcohol and almost fell several times. Officers say he tested .291 on a portable breath test.

Police say inside his SUV, they found Four Loko cans and a can of White Claw.

Mattingly is facing several charges.

He is the son of the manager for the Miami Marlins and former professional baseball player, Don Mattingly.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Sunday house fire in Evansville
Red Cross helping Evansville family after Sunday fire
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival underway
Bosse Field hosts 5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival
Investigators say crash reconstruction teams will be combing over evidence to hopefully find...
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged

Latest News

Caleb Meeler
Police: Driver crashes after injecting heroin
Sack lunch
Mt. Vernon summer meal program starts Tuesday
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
EVSC summer meals starting now