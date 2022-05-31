Birthday Club
Police: Driver crashes after injecting heroin

Caleb Meeler
Caleb Meeler(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a syringe was still in a driver’s hand after he crashed Monday night in Evansville.

It happened after 9 p.m. at Highway 41 and Virginia Street.

Officers say 38-year-old Caleb Meeler was found semi-conscious.

Witnesses say he hit a guard rail and continued north until his car ran off the road.

Police say Meeler admitted he had taken heroin.

He was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

His charges in include driving while intoxicated and possession of a syringe.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

