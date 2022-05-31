Owensboro Police investigating after garage was hit by gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say someone fired a gun Monday afternoon, but no suspects have been caught.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of West 9th Street and Gardenside Drive.

Officers say they interviewed several witnesses. They say they found an unoccupied detached garage that had been hit two times by gunfire.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

