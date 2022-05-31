New resources in Hopkins Co. helping people find baby formula at nearby stores

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - Baby formula shelves across the Tri-State are still showing signs of a shortage, but in Hopkins County some stores are seeing a bit of relief.

The Hopkins County Health Department is compiling a list each day of what brands of formula are available at different stores around the county, hoping it can help with the endless searching.

Formula information from the Hopkins County Health Department (WFIE)

A Madisonville mom of three, Shea Fambrough, wanted to do her part too.

She created a Facebook page called “Babies in Need” to be another resource for families on the hunt for formula.

After struggling with the shortage herself, she wanted to help people in the same boat.

“I had seen people in my same situation where they needed formula as well, so I was just like hey, let me make a group so I can help people get formula just like me because I knew,” said Fambrough.

Fambrough says at one point her family even went searching all the way to Tennessee, but with the help of other local parents and the health department sharing what they found at local stores, she says the search for formula has been much easier.

“Everyone’s just kind of coming together and they’re like, oh I’ve seen this here or I’ve seen this there,” said Fambrough. “When I go to places that sells formula I usually take a picture of what’s on the shelf and I’ll post it in the group.”

To stay updated on formula available at nearby stores, the health department’s list of locations is on their Facebook page, or you can join the “Babies in Need” Facebook group.

