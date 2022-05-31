Mt. Vernon summer meal program starts Tuesday

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Feeding Our Future summer meal program starts for Mount Vernon students.

Officials say those 18 or younger can get a free sack lunch to go for the next couple of months.

They’ll be set up in five locations, including Beyond the Walls Ministry, Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ, Twin Lakes Mobile Home Park, Mt. Vernon Mobile Home Park, and Southwind Apartments.

The program goes from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

