Mt. Vernon summer meal program starts Tuesday

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Feeding Our Future summer meal program starts for Mount Vernon students.

Officials say those 18 or younger can get a free sack lunch to go for the next couple of months.

They’ll be set up in five locations, including Beyond the Walls Ministry, Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ, Twin Lakes Mobile Home Park, Mt. Vernon Mobile Home Park, and Southwind Apartments.

Click here for more information.

The program goes from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

