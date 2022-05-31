Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Owensboro, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a press release, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

OPD says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

They say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

