Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Owensboro, police say

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a press release, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

OPD says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

They say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

