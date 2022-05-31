Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials advise public, no alcohol while boating

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials have a few boating safety tips, now that summer boating season is here.

They say it is important to leave any alcohol at home. Not only can piloting a boat under the influence lead to an accident, but you can face serious consequences if caught.

“In Kentucky, it’s still considered alcohol intoxication in drinking in public,” says Kentucky Fish and Wildlife official, Josh Braden says. “You still cannot do that here, so leave it at home, preferably, or if you have a rental home, in the confines of that, but just not out in the water.”

In addition to leaving the alcohol at home, fish and wildlife officials say on warm days, it’s important to stay hydrated out on the water.

