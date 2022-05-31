Henderson Library holding parks tour this summer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Public Library delivering is story time, crafts, other activities

The City of Henderson, Parks & Recreation Department will host the Henderson County Public Library’s Mobile Library in three different parks during the summer break.

Activities to be offered in the summer “Tour of Parks” will include story time, crafts and singing.

Here’s the schedule:

Atkinson Park on June 2, June 30, July 14, and July 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Newman Park on May 31, June 28, July 12, and July 26 from 9-10 a.m.

East End Spray Park on May 31, June 28, July 12, and July 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

