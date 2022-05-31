EVSC summer meals starting now

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC employees will be serving breakfast at 16 locations over the next couple of months.

Breakfast is from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. in the morning Monday through Friday.

Lunch will be served at 15 locations, most from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Officials say these meals are served and eaten inside the cafeteria, it’s not grab and go.

Here is a schedule:

EVSC summer meal schedule (EVSC)

The meals are free for children 18 and younger.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.