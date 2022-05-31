EVSC summer meals starting now
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC employees will be serving breakfast at 16 locations over the next couple of months.
Breakfast is from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. in the morning Monday through Friday.
Lunch will be served at 15 locations, most from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Officials say these meals are served and eaten inside the cafeteria, it’s not grab and go.
Here is a schedule:
The meals are free for children 18 and younger.
