EVPL collecting school supplies for Teacher Locker

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is partnering with the Teacher Locker for their next Seasons of Sharing initiative.

It was launched in December 2021 to provide opportunities for our community to give back through donation drives.

This season, library officials say they are highlighting the mission of the Teacher Locker “to provide free classroom supplies in order to support teaching, promote student achievement, and drive school success.”

Beginning Wednesday, June 1, and continuing through Monday, July 18, Seasons of Sharing will be accepting donations for The Teacher Locker at all eight EVPL locations.

Teacher Locker wish list items include:

• Notebooks

• Pencils

• Paper

• Glue

• Scissors

• Markers

• Paint

• Art supplies

• Decorations

• Calculators

• Staplers

• Binders

