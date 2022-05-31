Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

EVPL collecting school supplies for Teacher Locker

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is partnering with the Teacher Locker for their next Seasons of Sharing initiative.

It was launched in December 2021 to provide opportunities for our community to give back through donation drives.

This season, library officials say they are highlighting the mission of the Teacher Locker “to provide free classroom supplies in order to support teaching, promote student achievement, and drive school success.”

Beginning Wednesday, June 1, and continuing through Monday, July 18, Seasons of Sharing will be accepting donations for The Teacher Locker at all eight EVPL locations.

Teacher Locker wish list items include:

• Notebooks

• Pencils

• Paper

• Glue

• Scissors

• Markers

• Paint

• Art supplies

• Decorations

• Calculators

• Staplers

• Binders

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Jordon Mattingly
Police: Drunk driver crashes, heads straight to dealership to try to sell damaged car with missing tire
Caleb Meeler
Police: Driver crashes after injecting heroin
Sunday house fire in Evansville
Red Cross helping Evansville family after Sunday fire
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says

Latest News

Hopkins Co. Health Dept. letting people know where to find baby formula
Owensboro Police investigating after garage was hit by gunfire
Jordon Mattingly
Police: Drunk driver crashes, heads straight to dealership to try to sell damaged car with missing tire
Caleb Meeler
Police: Driver crashes after injecting heroin