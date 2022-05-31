Covid positive mom misses son’s graduation; receives surprise during ceremony

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A high school graduate thought of a creative way to surprise his mom, who tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn’t make his graduation ceremony.

Gibson County mom, Hollie Ambrose recently tested positive for Covid-19, which meant she wouldn’t be able to watch her son graduate from the stands of Gibson Southern High.

”Oh my gosh you wait 13 years for this culmination and now she doesn’t get to be here,” says Gibson Southern superintendent Stacey Humbaugh.

Hollie says it was her first time having the virus and she was devastated when she got the diagnosis.

“I cried. I was heartbroken. I went all this time without it. And terrible, timing of course,” Hollie says.

Thankfully, the school had planned on livestreaming the ceremony.

But little did Hollie know, her son Cole had an even greater surprise in store.

“Watching the livestream via iPad and Cole texts me and said, ‘hey keep your phone handy,’ Hollie says.

“Much to my surprise he Facetimed me and took me with him across the stage,” she continued. “I couldn’t stop smiling. Tears were there and it really, really made me feel very special, and very loved and very cared about.”

The superintendent says she believes the district will continue live streaming these big events.

“If you have an ill grandparent who can’t be there, or maybe they just didn’t want to come out and be in the crowd setting,” Humbaugh says, “all of this stuff that came through Covid, has really I think increased our awareness of educators of other options and alternatives that I think meet the needs of all people.”

And as for Hollie, she’s grateful she has a mild case and is looking on the bright side.

“We just tried to make lemonade with lemons and that’s really all you can do sometimes in life, and thank god for technology, it can be such a great thing,” she says.

Cole’s grandparents were able to fly down from Florida, and his dad and sister were also in the stands.

Cole is heading to Indiana University and plans on studying management.

