Burdette Park welcomes nearly 2,000 guests to pool on Memorial Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Day weekend marked the beginning of most outdoor pool openings for the summer season.

Burdette Park was one of the many places to open their pool over the holiday weekend.

Assistant director of the park, Zachary Wathen says the pool will be open seven days a week.

“We opened Saturday, May 28 and run all the way to August 7,” Wathen says. “We’re open seven days a week, its a 72 day stretch.”

Wathen said on Memorial Day, the pool reached about 2,000 guests, making for a great start to pool season.

“We got our passes on sale through the end of today, so if you want to come out every day, you can buy a season pass, definitely the most bang for your buck. Four water slides, two very large pools, pool concession stand and gift shop, so it’s a fun place to be,” Wathen says.

“We were out here yesterday and today. We were excited to go down the slides, be in the water, be wet, and enjoy the sun.”

Wathen also said while last year they offered a “watered down” version of the pool’s amenities - they’re trending back to what he called the “new normal”.

“No restrictions out here, everything’s back to the way it was pre-pandemic. Gotten a lot better response recruiting lifeguards and other members of the staff,” he says.

The pool is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 7 p.m., and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

The park’s assistant director also mentioned the park has many different outdoor activities including playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts and lakes.

