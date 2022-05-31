Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Burdette Park welcomes nearly 2,000 guests to pool on Memorial Day

Burdette Park welcomes nearly 2,000 guests to pool on Memorial Day
Burdette Park welcomes nearly 2,000 guests to pool on Memorial Day(14 News)
By Monica Watkins and Tamar Sher
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Day weekend marked the beginning of most outdoor pool openings for the summer season.

Burdette Park was one of the many places to open their pool over the holiday weekend.

Assistant director of the park, Zachary Wathen says the pool will be open seven days a week.

“We opened Saturday, May 28 and run all the way to August 7,” Wathen says. “We’re open seven days a week, its a 72 day stretch.”

Wathen said on Memorial Day, the pool reached about 2,000 guests, making for a great start to pool season.

“We got our passes on sale through the end of today, so if you want to come out every day, you can buy a season pass, definitely the most bang for your buck. Four water slides, two very large pools, pool concession stand and gift shop, so it’s a fun place to be,” Wathen says.

“We were out here yesterday and today. We were excited to go down the slides, be in the water, be wet, and enjoy the sun.”

Wathen also said while last year they offered a “watered down” version of the pool’s amenities - they’re trending back to what he called the “new normal”.

“No restrictions out here, everything’s back to the way it was pre-pandemic. Gotten a lot better response recruiting lifeguards and other members of the staff,” he says.

The pool is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 7 p.m., and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

The park’s assistant director also mentioned the park has many different outdoor activities including playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts and lakes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival underway
Bosse Field hosts 5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival
EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.
EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.
Mayor Michael L. Dreith
Wayne Co. Coroner’s Office: Fairfield, Ill. Mayor Michael Dreith passes away

Latest News

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials advise public, no alcohol when boating
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials advise public, no alcohol while boating
Dubois County gym participates in annual Memorial Day workout: ‘Murph’
Dubois County gym participates in annual Memorial Day workout: ‘Murph’
Evansville’s LST-325 hosts Memorial Day service
Evansville’s LST-325 hosts Memorial Day service
Mayor Mike Dreith died on Saturday of natural causes.
Fairfield residents remember late mayor Mike Dreith