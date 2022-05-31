Birthday Club
Bally’s Casino announces last day to exchange chips

(PRNewswire)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have any gaming chips from before Tropicana Casino changed to Bally’s, time is running out to get those exchanged.

Bally’s announced that Tuesday, May 31 is the last day to exchange or redeem your old Tropicana Evansville Gaming Chips, for the new Bally’s Evansville Gaming Chips.

Officials with the casino say after end of gaming day on Tuesday, the old gaming chips will not be redeemed or accepted at any table game or at the Cashier Cage.

