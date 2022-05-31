Alert Day Wednesday for possible storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After multiple days of warm, sunny weather, changes are on the way! We are on alert for possible storms Wednesday, which will be followed by a drop in our temperatures Thursday.

We climbed into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and a warm wind blowing in from the south-southwest. We will fall back through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s to low 70s early Wednesday morning.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Wednesday. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out Wednesday morning, but we will most likely stay dry for a large portion of the day. Our rain chances ramp up late Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through our region.

Wednesday is an Alert Day. The entire Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. That means an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing hail and damaging wind gusts may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Scattered rain will remain possible overnight Wednesday night and into Thursday morning under mostly cloudy skies. The last of the rain will move out of our region Thursday afternoon, the clouds will clear Thursday night, and sunny skies return Friday.

The cold front bringing us that rain will also change our wind direction, putting a stop to this flow of warm air from the south. Instead, cooler air will blow in from the north-northwest. That will cause a drop in our temperatures. Wednesday will still be hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but after that cold front moves through Wednesday evening, our temperatures will only climb into the mid 70s Thursday.

As the sunshine returns, we will slowly climb back into the upper 70s to low 80s Friday, lower 80s Saturday, and mid 80s by the start of next week.

