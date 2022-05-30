Red Cross helping Evansville family after Sunday fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say the Red Cross was called following a house fire Sunday.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on East Florida Street.

Once crews arrived, they say they saw smoke showing from the attic.

Officials say they found a fire in the kitchen, and put it out in about 10 minutes.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Officials say it was an accident.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.