Red Cross helping Evansville family after Sunday fire
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say the Red Cross was called following a house fire Sunday.
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on East Florida Street.
Once crews arrived, they say they saw smoke showing from the attic.
Officials say they found a fire in the kitchen, and put it out in about 10 minutes.
We’re told no one was hurt.
Officials say it was an accident.
