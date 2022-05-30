Birthday Club
Oak Hill Cemetery holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s oldest cemetery, Oak Hill, hosted its annual ceremony Monday afternoon.

Officials say about 20,000 people attended the ceremony after the Civil War, nearly 300 people attended on Monday.

During the ceremony, they recited the Gettysburg address and placed the memorial Wreath. Retired U.S. Navy Captain Mark Browning says more than a million veterans lost their lives in the war.

He says Memorial Day is the most special of the federal holidays.

“We have several federal holidays in the United States, but I think Memorial Day is one of the most sacred,” Browning says. “I find it the most sacred, because its given us our freedom. We have shelter, food and we have our health but if we don’t have our freedom, we have lots of problems. Until you don’t have your freedom, you don’t realize how important it is.”

Browning says he served in the Navy for 24 years.

