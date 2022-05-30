North Posey softball wins first sectional championship since 2015

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been seven years since the North Posey softball program had something this big to celebrate. On Saturday, the Vikings won their first sectional title since 2015 with a big 10-0 win over Perry Central.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Perry Central vs. North Posey]

The Vikings were firing on all cylinders that afternoon with good pitching and plenty of run support. It’s something this North Posey team has been building towards all season. The Vikings have been super impressive in 2022, leaving the field winners 21 times with only one setback.

With only one senior, this Viking group is still very young, but they are hoping this is the first of many championships this season.

“Being 21-1 and our only loss was at Henderson County in the regular season, like that, it’s been a very, very surprising year,” North Posey softball head coach Gary Gentil said. “We thought next year would be the year, but these ones have really come along really big this year for us.”

“We really are all nine people throughout the lineup pretty strong all up and down,” North Posey senior Haley Lowe said. “I’ve been working really hard for this since I was a freshman, and my sister was in regionals when she was a senior and I’ve always looked up to that.”

North Posey will host Linton in the regional on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

