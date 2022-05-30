Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Memorial Day workout tradition continues at Dubois Co. gym

By Mitchell Carter
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Members at Southern Indiana Complete Fitness in Dubois County took on an infamous Memorial Day workout.

“The Murph” consists of two miles of running, and 500 repetitions of push-ups, pull-ups, and air squats.

It’s what they call a “Hero Workout,” commemorating a service member or first responder who passed away in the line of duty.

Tonight on 14 News, Mitch Carter will have more about the history of “the Murph” and what it means for some of the athletes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival underway
Bosse Field hosts 5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival
EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.
EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.
Mayor Michael L. Dreith
Wayne Co. Coroner’s Office: Fairfield, Ill. Mayor Michael Dreith passes away
Tony “Louis” Mozone
Greenville Fire Department announces passing of former member

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Memorial Day workout tradition continues at Dubois Co. gym
Memorial Day workout tradition continues at Dubois Co. gym
Locust Hill CemeteryMemorial Day ceremony at Locust Hill Cemetery
Events held in Evansville to mark Memorial Day
Sunday house fire in Evansville
Red Cross helping Evansville family after Sunday fire