Memorial Day workout tradition continues at Dubois Co. gym

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Members at Southern Indiana Complete Fitness in Dubois County took on an infamous Memorial Day workout.

“The Murph” consists of two miles of running, and 500 repetitions of push-ups, pull-ups, and air squats.

It’s what they call a “Hero Workout,” commemorating a service member or first responder who passed away in the line of duty.

Tonight on 14 News, Mitch Carter will have more about the history of “the Murph” and what it means for some of the athletes.

