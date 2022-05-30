Memorial Day Sunshine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Day will feature sunny skies along with summer-like temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Breezy this afternoon as winds gust 20-25 miles an hour. Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Tuesday, sunny and breezy as temps stretch into the lower 90s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy with lows near 70-degrees.

Wednesday, a cold front will spark even chance for showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid-80s. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The primary storm threat includes damaging winds.

