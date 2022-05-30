Hot and sunny Tuesday, storms possible Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze from the south pushed our temperatures into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. A few clouds bubbled up in the heat of the day, but those will taper off as the sun sets, leaving us with clear skies overnight. Our temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be sunny, hot and breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts around 20 mph. That flow of warm air will push our temperatures even higher, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday afternoon.

We will see increasing clouds Tuesday night, and rain returns to the forecast Wednesday as a cold front moves into our region. Wednesday will not be a total washout by any means, but a few scattered showers and storms are possible off and on throughout the day and into the night.

We added an Alert Day Wednesday to give you a heads up that disruptive weather may be possible. There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms Wednesday, which is a level one out of five. That means an isolated strong to severe storm may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Some of that rain will carry over into Thursday morning, but Thursday afternoon looks mostly dry, and sunshine returns by Friday.

The cold front bringing us that rain will also change our wind direction, putting a stop to our current flow of warm air from the south. Instead, cooler air will blow in from the northwest. That will cause a dip in our temperatures. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday, but we will only make it into the mid to upper 70s Thursday. We will bounce back into the low 80s Friday and Saturday and mid 80s to start next week.

