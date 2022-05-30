Birthday Club
Heritage Hills softball back in regionals for first time since 2019
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - As part of the IHSAA softball state tournament, sectional champions were crowned all across Indiana this past weekend.

Heritage Hills brought home the Class 3A sectional title with a thrilling 3-2 win over Memorial on Friday night.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills]

For Heritage Hills softball, it’s the eighth sectional crown in program history, and the first since 2019. The Patriots had to battle back from a 2-1 deficit in the 5th inning to win the sectional, and the team says they never panicked when they got behind.

“Very happy with the kids. We just had one bad inning with two errors in one inning, but we’re glad we got out of it and we came up with the win,” Heritage Hills softball head coach Joe Asbury said. “These kids were clutch. We’ve tried to work all year on when that happens, just try to put it behind you and make the next play and keep fighting all the way through.”

“It feels amazing,” Heritage Hills sophomore Ally Schipp said. “We had a big fan turnout, and you can just feel the love on your home field, winning a big game.”

Heritage Hills will host Pike Central in the 3A softball regional on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Chargers took down Gibson Southern on Saturday to win their respective sectional.

