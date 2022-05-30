Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Henderson community gathers in Central Park for Memorial Day ceremony

Henderson community gathers in Central Park for Memorial Day ceremony
Henderson community gathers in Central Park for Memorial Day ceremony(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson community members gathered at Central Park on Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony was held on the park’s lawn that was covered in crosses to honor fallen service men and women.

The event included patriotic tunes performed by many local musicians.

Retired Air Force Major General Richard Frymire was the featured speaker, and he says the ceremony was a great community effort.

“People should be very proud of the Henderson community,” Frymire says. “I think this probably excels what other communities the size of Henderson do on Memorial Day.”

Frymire says his speech centered around appreciating those who lost their lives while defending American democracy, and the people’s role in upholding it.

The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps”.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival underway
Bosse Field hosts 5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival
EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.
EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.
Mayor Michael L. Dreith
Wayne Co. Coroner’s Office: Fairfield, Ill. Mayor Michael Dreith passes away
Tony “Louis” Mozone
Greenville Fire Department announces passing of former member

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Memorial Day workout tradition continues at Dubois Co. gym
Memorial Day workout tradition continues at Dubois Co. gym
Memorial Day workout tradition continues at Dubois Co. gym
Memorial Day workout tradition continues at Dubois Co. gym
Locust Hill CemeteryMemorial Day ceremony at Locust Hill Cemetery
Events held in Evansville to mark Memorial Day