Henderson community gathers in Central Park for Memorial Day ceremony

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson community members gathered at Central Park on Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony was held on the park’s lawn that was covered in crosses to honor fallen service men and women.

The event included patriotic tunes performed by many local musicians.

Retired Air Force Major General Richard Frymire was the featured speaker, and he says the ceremony was a great community effort.

“People should be very proud of the Henderson community,” Frymire says. “I think this probably excels what other communities the size of Henderson do on Memorial Day.”

Frymire says his speech centered around appreciating those who lost their lives while defending American democracy, and the people’s role in upholding it.

The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps”.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.