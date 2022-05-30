Events happening in Evansville to mark Memorial Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cities across the country are holding ceremonies to honor those who died while serving in the United States.
There are several services happening in the Tri-State.
At Locust Hill Cemetery in Evansville, officials are holding a ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
They’re located on Kratzville Road near West Buena Vista Road.
The ceremony includes a reading of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, Roll Call of Deceased Veterans, and a salute to the dead.
From 11 a.m. to noon, the American Legion will be hosting a service at Oak Hill Cemetery.
They’re over on East Virginia Street near East Columbia Street.
They’ll have a similar schedule as the service at Locust Hill, ending with the playing of taps.
Over at the LST-325, there will be a 21 gun salute to the five branches of service.
They’ll also perform the playing of taps.
That’s happening at 10:30 a.m.
