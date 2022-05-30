Evansville’s LST-325 hosts Memorial Day service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s USS LST-325 was the site of a Memorial Day service Monday morning.

Nearly 100 people gathered in front of the World War II ship to honor those who lost their lives fighting for freedom.

The highlight of the ceremony was the firing of the LST’s cannon. The cannon was fired five times, once for fallen members of each of the five branches of the United States military.

“Firing those guns helps us remember the sacrifice they made and it gives us an opportunity to give thanks for their bravery and heroism,” said Commander Rob Henson, the public affairs officer for Division 082-04 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Organizers say having the service in front of the warship provided extra meaning to those in attendance.

“Raising this flag today, here at this place, helps us mark the dedication of this entire community to making sure peace and freedom are possible throughout the world,” said Henson.

For those in attendance, like Bob Henderson, Memorial Day gives them a chance to remember loved ones who served.

“My grandfather was a bugler in World War I and my father was in the 82 airborne in World War II,” Henderson said.

Henderson reflected on a story his father Bill told him after returning home to America from World War II, docking at a New York harbor.

“And these men that was hardened by war began to weep in tears because they made it home. What an amazing thing, for these men and women to do — to serve.”

After the cannons were fired veterans raised a flag, donated by United Way. Taps was played, and the flag was lowered to half staff.

“This is a great day for us to celebrate freedom in our community, it’s a great day for us to honor those who made that freedom possible. It’s a great day for us to talk about how young men and women who are coming up in age can think about how they might want to serve their country in the future,” Henson said.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.