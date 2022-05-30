Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Community gathers in honor of Memorial Day at Locust Hill Cemetery

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, dozens of people filled Locust Hill Cemetery to honor the fallen.

Retired Veterans Memorial Club of Vanderburgh County performed the 21-gun salute while the names of fallen veterans were called during roll call.

Jim Gorman served in the U.S. Navy for 28 years, and says the holiday is about more than remembering, but also being grateful some were brave enough to serve in dangerous times.

“Men and women are not forgotten that they died for a reason,” Gorman says. “When people say, freedom is not free, this is the ultimate price. They wrote a black check for your life, up until excluding and that’s what we celebrate today.”

Flags were placed at every grave site in honor of those who lost their lives.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival underway
Bosse Field hosts 5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival
EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.
EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.
Mayor Michael L. Dreith
Wayne Co. Coroner’s Office: Fairfield, Ill. Mayor Michael Dreith passes away
Tony “Louis” Mozone
Greenville Fire Department announces passing of former member

Latest News

Oak Hill Cemetery holds annual Memorial Day ceremony
Oak Hill Cemetery holds annual Memorial Day ceremony
Oak Hill Cemetery holds annual Memorial Day ceremony
Oak Hill Cemetery holds annual Memorial Day ceremony
Community gathers in honor of Memorial Day at Locust Hill Cemetery
Community gathers in honor of Memorial Day at Locust Hill Cemetery
Muhlenberg Co. man added to Ky. National Guard Memorial
Muhlenberg Co. man added to Ky. National Guard Memorial