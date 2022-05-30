Community gathers in honor of Memorial Day at Locust Hill Cemetery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, dozens of people filled Locust Hill Cemetery to honor the fallen.

Retired Veterans Memorial Club of Vanderburgh County performed the 21-gun salute while the names of fallen veterans were called during roll call.

Jim Gorman served in the U.S. Navy for 28 years, and says the holiday is about more than remembering, but also being grateful some were brave enough to serve in dangerous times.

“Men and women are not forgotten that they died for a reason,” Gorman says. “When people say, freedom is not free, this is the ultimate price. They wrote a black check for your life, up until excluding and that’s what we celebrate today.”

Flags were placed at every grave site in honor of those who lost their lives.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.