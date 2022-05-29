Wayne Co. Coroner’s Office: Fairfield, Ill. Mayor Michael Dreith passes away

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The Wayne County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that Fairfield mayor, Michael L. Dreith has died.

The coroner’s office says Dreith passed away on Saturday, May 28.

Mayor Michael L. Dreith (14 News)

According to a press release, an ambulance was called that afternoon to take Dreith to the Fairfield Memorial Hospital.

Officials say Dreith was pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of death was ruled as natural causes.

Dreith was 65 years old.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.