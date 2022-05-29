Birthday Club
Wayne Co. Coroner’s Office: Fairfield, Ill. Mayor Michael Dreith passes away

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The Wayne County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that Fairfield mayor, Michael L. Dreith has died.

The coroner’s office says Dreith passed away on Saturday, May 28.

Mayor Michael L. Dreith
Mayor Michael L. Dreith(14 News)

According to a press release, an ambulance was called that afternoon to take Dreith to the Fairfield Memorial Hospital.

Officials say Dreith was pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of death was ruled as natural causes.

Dreith was 65 years old.

