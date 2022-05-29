Birthday Club
Mostly sunny, breezy and hotter Memorial Day

By Arden Gregory
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and warm across the Tri-State today! Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 60s by the end of the night.

Memorial Day and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny, although we may see a few clouds in the afternoon. Both days will also be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That flow of warm, southerly air paired with plenty of sunshine will push our temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s both days.

Changes arrive Wednesday as a cold front moves into our region from the northwest. That front will bring us scattered showers and storms Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, and some of that rain will carry over into Thursday, mainly in the morning.

That cold front will also change our wind direction, putting a stop to the flow of warm air from the south, and pulling cooler air down from the north-northwest instead. As a result, our temperatures will drop a few degrees. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday but will only reach the upper 70s to around 80° Thursday and Friday. Next weekend looks mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

