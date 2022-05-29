Birthday Club
Greenville Fire Department announces passing of former member

Tony “Louis” Mozone
Tony “Louis” Mozone(Greenville Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department announced the passing of one of their former members, Tony “Louis” Mozone.

According to a social media post, Mozone joined the department in 2017 and served until he was forced to step down due to medical reasons.

The fire department says Mozone could always make someone laugh and he touched many hearts.

GFD thanked Mozone for his time with the department and for great years of friendship and brotherhood.

