Amber Alert issued in Colorado after mom, 2 small kids taken by force

Police are looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo.
Police are looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENVER (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Colorado for two small children after police say they and their mother were taken by force.

Police are looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo, in addition to their mother, Francheska Tafoya, 24.

Police say the children's mother, Francheska Tafoya, was also taken by force.
Police say the children's mother, Francheska Tafoya, was also taken by force.

Naveana and her brother Ramon both have black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the three were taken by Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez, 28. They were last seen in the area of East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard around 10:00 a.m. local time.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2001 black Chevy Suburban with temporary Colorado license plate 4111262. They may be in the Fort Collins or Loveland area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.
The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.

