5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival set for Sunday

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival is set to begin Sunday afternoon.

They say the event will happen at Bosse Field from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

According to a press release, there will also be a two-hour VIP from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Over 30 food trucks can be expected at the festival along with a cornhole tournament, live music and other activities.

People who are interested in the event can buy their tickets here. They say children 12 and under do not need a ticket to attend.

